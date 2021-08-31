Fulham ace on brink of exit with view to permanent agreement

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is on the brink of leaving Craven Cottage this summer Deadline Day, with a move to Napoli in Serie A in the offing.

Anguissa impressed last season in the Premier League for the Whites but, once relegation to the Championship for this campaign was confirmed, it always seemed possible that he’d be moving on again – having spent time away from the club on loan in the past already.

Indeed, that looks to be the case once again with the midfielder in Italy ahead of a loan agreement to join Napoli, whilst there is also a view to a permanent deal being struck for around £15m.

Re Fulham, Anguissa in Italy at the moment tying up his loan to Napoli which could turn into a €17.3m transfer. Remains to be seen whether the club make another late bid for Matt Grimes after having one knocked back — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) August 31, 2021

Anguissa is a really decent midfielder and it’s no surprise, really, to see him looking set for an exit from SW6 this Deadline Day.

He would have been a massive asset in the Championship but Marco Silva’s team selections have already suggested that Fulham have been planning for life without the player this season at least, and now we can see why.

We’ll just have to see if he does end up making a permanent exit from the club to join the Naples-based side in the future, then, as he looks to impress in Italy.

