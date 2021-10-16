Fulham 4-1 QPR: FLW reports as Whites take bragging rights in west London derby

Two quick-fire second-half goals proved crucial in giving Fulham the bragging rights in the west London derby with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday lunchtime, with the hosts running out 4-1 victors at Craven Cottage.

These two sides both have promotion credentials this year and were looking to underline those against one another, with this their first game back in Championship action after the international break.

Indeed, it was the Whites who started the brightest from the get-go, with them taking the lead early on through Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbian, bringing down a looping Denis Odoi cross from the right-hand side, managed to wrestle free of the attentions of Rob Dickie before swivelling and rifling home past Seny Dieng at his near post.

It was a fabulously taken goal from Fulham’s no.9, though the Cottagers would not build on it before the break.

Indeed, the closest they would come would again be via Mitrovic, but his close-range shot was blocked well by Rob Dickie after a good run and square pass from Harry Wilson down the right.

For Rangers, the first half was one of frustration in truth, and also one of few chances. They did, though, have one big opportunity to go into the break on level terms but Chris Willock’s shot clanged the post after he collected Moses Odubajo’s shanked attempt.

In the search of spark for the second half, Mark Warburton rolled his dice and brought on Lyndon Dykes to partner Charlie Austin, with Dominic Ball the man sacrificed as the Hoops looked to be a little more offensive.

It paid off pretty quickly, too, with the Scottish international, fresh from a productive spell away with the Tartan Army, rounding Marek Rodak and rolling home for 1-1 after latching onto Chris Willock’s precise through ball.

It sent the away end into raptures, too, and the game was certainly nicely poised at this point.

However, as mentioned, the match was taken away from Rangers by their west London rivals in a five-minute blitz around the 20 minute to go mark.

First, Mitrovic bagged his and Fulham’s second with another top finish. Neeskens Kebano checked onto his right foot on the left-hand side and dug out a cross, one that was deftly guided home by the Serb in off the far post.

Then, Bobby Decordova-Reid effectively killed the contest, though midfielder Jean Michael Seri deserves huge credit for his part in the goal.

The midfielder looked up, threaded a ball through from deep and found Decordova-Reid who bore in on goal from the right-hand side of the box. Making no mistake, the no.14 drove home across Dieng for 3-1 and essentially three points for the home side.

A strong win for Fulham, then, rounded off by Antonee Robinson’s deflected effort to make it 4-1 and a tough day for QPR who, at 1-1, will have felt anything was possible result-wise.