Fulham 3-1 Swansea: FLW reports as Aleksandar Mitrovic brings Whites back to life in front of goal

Marco Silva has been asking Fulham to be more clinical after recent matches and, when you’ve got arguably the best striker in the league at your disposal, it’s perhaps no surprise that Aleksandar Mitrovic provided the answers in front of goal against Swansea City on Wednesday night.

In their last two games, the Cottagers have created a glut of chances but failed to get their rewards.

Over 20 shots were recorded against both Reading and Bristol City but, of course, only two goals were recorded to show for their efforts, with just the one point chalked up in the process.

A side as talented as this is always going to create chances, though, and perhaps it seemed only a matter of time before they’d start converting them once more to get back to winning ways.

Indeed, that’s what happened against the Swans at a dry but increasingly chilly Craven Cottage, with the Serbian Mitrovic suitably ice-cold in front of goal in the first half.

His opening goal came after Tim Ream had powered a header back into the box. The striker collected, swiveled to lose his marker, and then lashed home an effort that wrong-footed away ‘keeper Ben Hamer.

His second was a little scruffier, in fairness, but showed no less striking instinct as he got across his man to usher Neeskens Kebano’s cross from the left home via what seemed more of his ankle than his foot.

His third, though, was far cleaner. Again, another good cross – this time from the right and Denis Odoi – found the forward who duly swept home, sealing a stellar 45 minutes both individually for him and for his team, with only a Jamie Paterson goal for the away side when the score was 2-0 a blot on the copybook.

Mitrovic, of course, was the late hero the last time these two met at Craven Cottage, with a crashing header in the dying moments of the game and, though we had a lot more time to see where this result was going this time around, it was the same man who stood out above the rest.

Fulham back on course form-wise and in front of goal, then, and now the challenge must be to ensure they’re as clinical as this in the games to come.