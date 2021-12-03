Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth: FLW reports as Championship’s top two share the spoils

A gripping top of the table clash saw the spoils shared on Friday evening at Craven Cottage, as Tosin Adarabioyo’s late glanced header ensured Fulham and Bournemouth drew 1-1 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The two standout sides so far in the second tier this year, this game always promised to hinge on the finest margins – a mistake here or a touch of quality there.

In fact, those were the two main flashpoints that would decide the scoreline here, with one of each in the second half leaving us as you were in the table.

In the first half, chances came and went for both sides. Neeskens Kebano was particularly bright as he gave Jack Stacey a real examination of his full-back credentials, though Mark Travers was on hand when Kebano had broken through to deny the winger.

For the Cherries, Dom Solanke looked sharp, skinning Tosin with a stepover before dragging a shot wide.

Not be outdone, Aleksandar Mitrovic also had a good chance but Steve Cook would block him, before the defender then did the same to Fabio Carvalho via his face.

Even it was, and that’s where our first fine margin came in, with Fulham switching off at the restart.

Solanke latched on from a looped through ball moments after kick-off and smashed the ball into the roof of the net past Marek Rodak.

Certainly, it was the sort of moment on which games between sides as evenly matched as this can be decided but, thankfully for Fulham and unfortunately for the Cherries, this would not decide tonight’s result.

Indeed, with moments to spare, a flash of quality from Tom Cairney, subbed on midway through the second half, led to parity.

He dug out a left-footed cross from the right-hand side of the box and Tosin was there to glance a header home – going better than the likes of Mitrovic and Kebano who had seen good chances after the break once again denied by Travers.

Fulham, then, remain top of the league and Bournemouth remain hot on their heels, though both are going to take some stopping from promotion this year on this evidence – a quality contest.