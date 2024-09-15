Sheffield United have made a strong start to the season, after an eventful summer of transfer business appears to have handed Chris Wilder a squad that is capable of challenging for Premier League promotion.

The Blades were able to bring in a host of new faces over the summer, despite looking like that may not have been a possibility given the club's ongoing takeover situation.

Harrison Burrows, Callum O'Hare and Michael Cooper were some of the new arrivals at the club, but it wasn't all positives on the transfer front, as number of important players called time on their Blades careers.

Auston Trusty and William Osula both netted the club significant fees, whilst long-time servants such as John Egan, George Baldock and Oli McBurnie all left the club on free transfers after the expiration of their contracts.

But which current Sheffield United players are also set to see their contracts with the Blades expire at the end of the season? Football League World investigates.

Harry Souttar

Signed on a season-long loan deal from Leicester City at the start of August, Harry Souttar is already looking like an excellent piece of business by Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old Australian international has made three Championship appearances so far this season, drawing rave reviews in the process.

Operating alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic in the club's 1-0 victory over Watford prior to the international break, the towering duo could be set to form one of the best and most imposing centre-back partnerships in the second tier.

Should he carry his early season form with him through the rest of the campaign, the Blades will surely be desperate to ensure that Bramall Lane becomes his permanent home beyond 2025.

Alfie Gilchrist

Another who put pen-to-paper on a season-long loan move to the Blades this summer, Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist has enjoyed an impressive start to his Sheffield United career.

The 20-year-old has yet to play a full game for Wilder, having been substituted in all of his opening four Championship appearances, but his withdrawals from games haven't come as a result of poor performances.

Gilchrist is highly-rated at Stamford Bridge, and has already made 17 first team appearances for the Premier League giants in his young career.

As such, striking a permanent deal for the right-back could be a tough task for the Blades, but should they win promotion back to the top-flight this season, they could fancy their chances of securing a long-term move for him.

Rhian Brewster

A striker whose career just can't seem to kickstart, the 2024/25 season has the feeling of being a vital one for Rhian Brewster - one that could shape the trajectory of his career.

Brewster hasn't found the back of the net since 8 October 2022, as the former Liverpool forward tries desperately to turn around what has been a nightmare spell at Bramall Lane to this point.

Brewster's Sheffield United stats (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 14 0 0 22/23 17 1 1 21/22 16 4 0 20/21 30 0 0

With the arrivals of Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell this summer, the 24-year-old has found himself firmly on the fringes of Wilder's squad once again, with injuries and suspensions to others perhaps his best chance at earning regular playing time.

Brewster's contract is up next summer, and unless he finds a way to make an impact this term, it looks likely to be his last as a Sheffield United player.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Arriving on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Crystal Palace, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a winger who is tipped to achieve great things in his career.

The 21-year-old burst onto the EFL scene during his time on loan with Charlton in 2022/23, in which he bagged 15 goals and registered nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for the Addicks.

Having already been handed numerous first team opportunities at Selhurst Park, the right-winger is already making an impression at Bramall Lane in the early stages of this season.

Given how highly thought of he is at Palace, a permanent deal seems unlikely, but should he develop into a key player with the Blades this term, the young winger could decide that a permanent move to seek more regular first team football is the best thing for his development at this stage of his career.

Jack Robinson

A player that many Sheffield United supporters will not want to see depart the club in 2025, especially given the number of popular figures that left the club this summer, Jack Robinson has been an excellent servant to the club.

Having signed for the club back in January 2020, the 31-year-old centre-back played a big part in helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League in 2022/23, and has been a consistent performer at Championship level during his time in South Yorkshire.

Robinson serves as a vital piece of experience in what is a largely youthful Sheffield United squad, and although the aforementioned presence of Ahmedhodzic and Souttar could mean starting opportunities are limited this season, he will serve as a trusted and proven rotational piece for Wilder to call upon.

But with his contract up next summer, Robinson could well make the tough decision to see out the final years of his career playing regular football elsewhere.

Ismaila Coulibaly

A forgotten man at Bramall Lane, Ismaila Coulibaly was signed by Sheffield United all the way back in September 2020, but injuries and loan moves have ensured that his Blades career hasn't ever really started.

Upon signing for the club, the 23-year-old was immediately loaned out to Belgian side Beerschot on a three-year temporary deal, but that was cut short in 2022 after the club suffered relegation from the Belgian First Division.

The Mali international then returned to United for the start of the 2022/23 campaign, but would only make six first team appearances in all competitions, before being loaned out once again in February to Swedish side AIK.

After making 13 appearances in all competitions for the Swedish outfit, Coulibaly has once again returned to Bramall Lane for the 2024/25 season, and was able to play a full 90 minutes in United's two Carabao Cup ties.

Coulibaly will see his Sheffield United contract come to an end next summer. But, as a player who has always been held in high regard by the club, the young midfielder could still have a future in South Yorkshire beyond this season - something very few would've have thought possible given how absent he's been from the first team squad over the years.