Fry starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Stoke on Saturday

Middlesbrough will be champing at the bit to build on an impressive victory over Swansea City last weekend with another win tomorrow, as they face Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City.



An Isiah Jones strike proved to be the difference between Boro and the Swans, with the former needing to show a different side to their game to win all three points as they were unable to adopt Chris Wilder’s style of play for the most part at the Riverside.

Going unbeaten in three of their opening four matches under Wilder, they seem to be on the right tracks with the former Sheffield United boss but will only be able to maintain their play-off push with another victory tomorrow afternoon against a side that currently sit in the top six.

Stoke will still be buzzing from their 2-0 away victory at fellow promotion candidate Queens Park Rangers on Sunday afternoon, defending well and being clinical in front of goal to claim the three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Even without star man Harry Souttar, the likes of Morgan Fox and Ben Wilmot stepped up well in his absence and the fact Tyrese Campbell was able to get himself on the scoresheet will be a great source of encouragement for a side that saw him spend so long out with a serious knee injury.

This will make tomorrow’s tie an incredibly tough one for the visitors who make the journey to Staffordshire – but they will be hoping to exploit any potential complacency on Stoke’s part.

Luke Daniels seems to have taken Joe Lumley’s first-team spot for the long term, so it would be a surprise to see Wilder switch up the goalkeepers today after keeping a clean sheet against Swansea. Retaining stability in this department could be crucial to their success.

The one change from their last match comes in central defence, with Dael Fry coming in for goalscorer Isiah Jones after being introduced late on against Russell Martin’s men, pushing Anfernee Dijksteel onto the right as a wing-back.

Sol Bamba’s role in Jones’ goal shouldn’t be ignored, because he did extremely well in possession before supplying a wonderful ball through for the assist, proving his worth and more than making up for his costly error against Preston North End for Emil Riis’ winner.

Matt Crooks partners Jonny Howson in central midfield again, with the duo proving to be a good pairing and the former performing well in a deeper position as well as in a more advanced role, giving Wilder real options when injuries and suspensions come into play.

This leaves Marcus Tavernier as the attacking option in the centre to support Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar, with Uche Ikpeazu ready to come on to provide Boro with a plan B.

The latter has reportedly been made available for transfer by the Teesside outfit’s boss, so it would be hard to see him start unless he’s really needed.

It would also be a surprise to see Martin Payero come straight back into the starting lineup with Howson, Crooks and Tavernier all arguably deserving to keep their spots and Wilder perhaps not wanting to risk the Argentinian as he returns from injury.

The same could be said about Fry, but his late introduction last time out could signal his potential involvement from the start in this one.