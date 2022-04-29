Fry starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Stoke on Saturday

Middlesbrough go into this weekend’s match with Stoke City knowing that they cannot afford to slip up.

Chris Wilder’s side sit seventh in the Championship at present, just two points behind the Sheffield United in sixth.

With just two games left to play, Boro simply have to be targeting maximum points in order to give themselves the best chance of leapfrogging Sheffield United in the table.

Having said that, we thought we’d predict a potential Boro XI that boss Chris Wilder could deploy for the fixture.

We think that Wilder will continue to deploy the 3-5-2 formation that has become accustomed to his side’s for visit of Stoke.

In goal, we expect Luke Daniels to continue to get the nod in-between the sticks, with Joe Lumley having been dropped in recent weeks.

At centre back, we expect Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel to remain, meanwhile, Dael Fry could return from a calf injury in place of Sol Bamba.

Things could remain unchanged on the flanks, with Marc Bola on the left, and Isaiah Jones down the right hand side.

In midfield, we expect one change. Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier should remain, meanwhile, midweek goalscorer Riley McGree could lose his place to accommodate the returning Matt Crooks who has missed the last three through suspension.

Up front and in the search for some goals from his front-men, we think Wilder could experiment slightly and opt for a front two of Duncan Watmore and Aaron Connolly. Folarin Balogun could easily replace either of these in the starting line-up, though.