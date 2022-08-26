Frustrating Walsall injury update emerges

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has been discussing The Saddlers’ recent injury troubles, as the list continues to grow.

Including cup competitions, Walsall have only played seven games so far this season. However, Flynn’s squad is already looking thin.

With a fully fit side, the Welshman would have a selection of 24 players, but due to terrible luck with injuries, only 18 players are currently match-fit ahead of the visit of Grimsby Town.

Right-back Joe Riley, who arrived at the Bescot Stadium on a free transfer from Carlisle United this summer, has been dealt with a further setback. The 25-year-old reportedly picked up an injury in pre-season, and is yet to feature for The Saddlers this season.

Flynn continues to be left frustrated with injuries, as quoted by the official club website: “Joe Riley’s had a reaction again so it’s not good.

“His last bit of running the other day, he had a reaction. We’re still the same, we’ve got five out and it’s tough because we’ve only got 18 fit.”

Despite injury irritations, Walsall have managed to have a good start to the season, playing five times, winning twice, drawing twice and losing once. Credit must also be placed on the defence, as Flynn’s side have only shipped three goals so far, managing to keep four clean sheets already.

The Verdict

Michael Flynn’s injury frustrations are not surprising at all, not many sides in the EFL have had worse luck. The season is still in August and already being down to only 18 match-fit players is a real concern.

It will be interesting to see if further additions are to arrive in the West Midlands. If Walsall do feel like they’re done with their business, Flynn will be hoping that no more injuries occur, and that injured players will be returning sooner rather than later.