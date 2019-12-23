Frustrating update offered on long-term Leeds United absentee

There is no further update on when Adam Forshaw will be able to return for Leeds United, with Marcelo Bielsa reiterating he doesn’t know when the midfielder will next be available.

Leeds have been without Forshaw since their defeat to Charlton Athletic in September, with a hip issue hindering the 28-year-old.

And, ahead of the Boxing Day meeting with Preston North End, mixed injury news was provided. Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts are available, but Pablo Hernandez is facing a month out and Barry Douglas has an illness.

Additionally, Leeds will be without Forshaw, who Bielsa struggled to provide an update on.

“We don’t know when he will come back,” said Bielsa, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Forshaw had started the Championship season in the heart of Bielsa’s midfield, turning in six starts in August, as well as 45 minutes in the League Cup defeat to Stoke City.

However, his last Championship start was in the defeat to Swansea, with his last outing coming the following month against Charlton, when Forshaw stepped off the bench to play the second-half.

In his absence, combined with Hernandez’s injury and the recent return of Shackleton and Roberts, means that Stuart Dallas is moving into midfield, with Ezgjan Alioski coming into the side at left-back.

“I am going to play Alioski, with Dallas in the midfield,” Bielsa stated, as quoted in the YEP.

The Verdict

The Forshaw situation is so frustrating for everyone at Elland Road, with the fact Bielsa can’t offer any further updates on him only adding to that.

It is clearly a really delicate injury Forshaw is carrying and the longer he’s absent, the more the frustrations will be growing within the Leeds camp and on the terrace.

However, there’s no point in rushing him back. He’s had injuries throughout his spell with Leeds and getting him absolutely right is going to be vital.

Thoughts? Let us know!