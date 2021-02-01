Frustrating update emerges on Birmingham’s pursuit of late-window deal

Birmingham City’s move for in-demand Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is off after the Scottish club refused to negotiate despite the player handing in a transfer request, according to a report from the Daily Record.

Earlier today it emerged that the Blues had made a final offer of £3 million for the in-form forward, who has also been linked with League One side Sunderland in the winter window.

It seems that has not been enough to prize him away from Hibs, however, as a fresh report from the Daily Record has indicated that they refused to negotiate with the Championship club after Nisbet handed in a transfer request.

It is understood the Scottish club were holding out for a bid in the region of £3.5 million but that the striker was hopeful a deal may get done and was ready to travel to Birmingham tonight.

Nisbet is said to be frustrated with Hibs’ refusal to sanction a move that could’ve been a significant financial boost for them and a huge opportunity for him.

The Blues have struggled in front of goal this season, an issue that the 23-year-old could have proven the solution to.

Nisbet scored 18 times in the Scottish Championship last term and he has fired in 13 goals already in the SPFL this season.

The Verdict

This is a frustrating blow for the Blues, who it seems have missed out despite the player handing in a transfer request.

Aitor Karanka could do with adding some more firepower and Nesbit appeared a fantastic option, particularly at 23 and in hot form in 2020/21.

Unfortunately for them the move is now off, it’ll be interesting to see if the Championship outfit have anything lined up before tonight’s deadline.