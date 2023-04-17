Sunderland moved within two points of the Championship's top-six on Saturday afternoon, beating Birmingham City 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray's side had trailed to George Hall's early goal, before turning things around through Trai Hume and Amad Diallo.

Diallo's winning goal on 75 minutes was a moment of class from the Man United loanee, who drifted off the right to rifle a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

It was fine individual work on the back of an impressive switch of play from Jack Clarke.

Jack Clarke's impressive Sunderland form

Despite that moment belonging to Diallo, it was credited as Clarke's assist, taking his tally to 10 in all competitions this season.

That, combined with his 10 goals, takes his goal contributions to 20 for the season, with this the most productive the 22-year-old has been in his career so far at any level of football; credit to Tony Mowbray for luring this sustained run of form out of the former Leeds and Tottenham man.

As you might expect, the Sunderland fans are buzzing with Clarke's impact right now.

Another fan was predicting quite the honour.

More praise wasn't far away.

Despite all that, though, there remains a sense at Sunderland that Clarke has much more to give. He can be brilliant, but equally frustrating in the eyes of many supporters.