Frustrating transfer update emerges in Rotherham United’s bid to sign 23-year-old

Rotherham have had their opening bid for St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy rejected, according to the Scottish Sun (live transfer blog, 22nd July 2021, 19:12).

The bid was believed to be of £100,000 in an attempt to sign the 23-year-old, but that approach has been knocked back by the Scottish side.

That seemingly isn’t going to stop Rotherham from making another bid for McCarthy’s side though, as they look to secure an agreement to land the defender’s signature this summer.

Paul Warne’s side were relegated back into League One last season, as a draw with Cardiff City on the final day of the 2020/21 season wasn’t enough to see them retain their Championship status last term.

Clark Robertson left the club in favour of a move to Portsmouth this summer, which means that Warne is likely to be in the market to find another central defender.

McCarthy is the player they’re clearly keen on striking an agreement with in the near future, as they edge closer to the new league campaign getting underway.

Rotherham are set to take on Plymouth Argyle on the opening day of the League One season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for them at the New York Stadium.

The Verdict:

They’re evidently keen to get this deal done at the earliest of opportunities.

McCarthy has clearly made a good impression on Rotherham United, and it’ll be interesting to see what their next bid for the defender is this summer.

St Mirren will be eager to hold onto a player of his quality though, but they might be fighting a losing battle to do that, as McCarthy could have potentially had his head turned by the Millers’ rumoured interest in his services.

An interesting few weeks are ahead on this rumour, and it certainly won’t be the last we hear of Rotherham’s interest.