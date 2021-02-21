Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Frustrating’ – These Reading fans aren’t impressed with player’s performance in defeat v Middlesbrough

Published

16 mins ago

on

Reading’s inconsistent run of form in the Championship continued on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-0 by play-off chasing Middlesbrough at the Madejski Stadium. 

Goals from Ashley Fletcher and Marc Bola proved to be enough for Neil Warnock’s side on the day, as they closed the gap on the Royals in the second-tier standings.

Reading remain fifth in the Championship table, but are now just five points clear of seventh-placed Cardiff City heading into their final 15 matches of this year’s campaign.

Can you score full marks in this quiz about Reading's 2020/21 season so far?

1 of 20

Which team did Reading face in their first match of the 2020/21 season?

Veljko Paunovic’s side have struggled to put together a positive run of results in the Championship since the turn of the New Year, and that’s something that he’ll be keen to change at the earliest opportunities.

Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria came in for criticism from some sections of the Royals supporters, with some highlighting his lack of return in terms of goals and assists this season as a concern.

The former Liverpool midfielder has two goals and five assists to his name in all competitions this season for the Berkshire-based side.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to react to Ejaria’s recent display against Middlesbrough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Frustrating’ – These Reading fans aren’t impressed with player’s performance in defeat v Middlesbrough

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: