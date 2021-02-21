‘Frustrating’ – These Reading fans aren’t impressed with player’s performance in defeat v Middlesbrough

Reading’s inconsistent run of form in the Championship continued on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-0 by play-off chasing Middlesbrough at the Madejski Stadium.

Goals from Ashley Fletcher and Marc Bola proved to be enough for Neil Warnock’s side on the day, as they closed the gap on the Royals in the second-tier standings.

Reading remain fifth in the Championship table, but are now just five points clear of seventh-placed Cardiff City heading into their final 15 matches of this year’s campaign.

Veljko Paunovic’s side have struggled to put together a positive run of results in the Championship since the turn of the New Year, and that’s something that he’ll be keen to change at the earliest opportunities.

Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria came in for criticism from some sections of the Royals supporters, with some highlighting his lack of return in terms of goals and assists this season as a concern.

The former Liverpool midfielder has two goals and five assists to his name in all competitions this season for the Berkshire-based side.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to react to Ejaria’s recent display against Middlesbrough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Has Ejaria got way to complacent? #readingfc — Reading Talk (@RoyalReading106) February 20, 2021

Laurent poor. Rino Poor. Yiadom Poor. Richards Poor. Olise moaning when the ball isn’t played to him but also holding onto the ball too long. Ejaria holding onto the ball with no product. Massive 5/6 games coming up now. Need a reaction. #ReadingFC — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) February 20, 2021

What has Ejaria offered in recent games. Every time he has the ball he prefers to keep it rather than pass it and keeps on making the wrong decisions. So frustrating #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) February 20, 2021

Joaos attitude has stunk the last few weeks. Olise and Ejaria haven't done anything this game. Semedo and Esteves are and have been dump. No Holmes is showing again. Missing swift and Meite…#readingfc — Christopher Hamblin (@ChrisH1871) February 20, 2021

Ejaria has 0 goals and 2 assists in his last 15 games, but it’s fine cos he can do a few stepovers🤷🏻‍♂️ #readingfc — Sam (@rfc___sam) February 20, 2021

Need to rest him for the next game — Simon Groves (@SimonGroves1960) February 20, 2021

he’s not a cm and he’s not a winger genuinely think signing him was a poor decision — Josh (@jxshtlrxchxrds) February 21, 2021

Ejaria with possibly the worst performance i have ever seen a professional footballer have. #readingfc — ᴀ (@Arch33s) February 20, 2021

Ejaria doesn't offer enough. Slows our attacks down by being so one footed. #readingfc — Mathew Roberts (@mathew12roberts) February 20, 2021

Ejaria and Olise need to be hooked — cornwall royal (@cornwallfox) February 20, 2021

How many times has Ejaria lost the ball today? — DINGGGG (@LAUR3N1Dingg) February 20, 2021