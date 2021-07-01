‘Frustrating’, ‘These are dark days’ – Many Derby fans react as player switches to Championship rivals

There’s seemingly no good news surrounding Derby County right now on a number of different levels – takeover talks, a wrangle with the EFL and none of the out of contract players have renewed deals yet with the Rams.

Yesterday saw the deals of several senior players come to an end, including Martyn Waghorn, Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom, but as of right now they are all free agents with terms yet to be agreed with any of them.

One player that County expected to have on the books was striker Jack Marriott, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Per the club’s retained list, Derby believed that they’d extended Marriott’s contract until 2022, but after learning that the EFL withdrew his registration back in December, talks have been ongoing with the striker ever since.

However the talks were clearly not progressive enough as it has been confirmed that Marriott has moved on, and he’s returned to a former home of his as Peterborough United have added him to their strike-force ahead of their Championship return.

Despite not featuring for Derby last season, there was clearly a player in there as evidenced by his 10 league goals in his debut season for the Rams and fans have been reacting to Marriott’s departure.

Marriott's done sod all !!! Good riddance 🙄 — Jane 🖤🐑 (@JaneJac54550719) July 1, 2021

Jack Marriott. So much potential but never truly realised. God these are dark days right now — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) July 1, 2021

Is someone at our club going to explain what the hell is going on #dcdc — Karl Jeffries (@midlandno4) July 1, 2021

I'll never forget what you did for us jack❤ (especially the leeds game) — Callum🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DerbyEra) July 1, 2021

I know we said clear the deadwood…… but this is too far now 🤣 — Ryan (@RyanDcfc93) July 1, 2021

So are we just gradually winding the club down at this stage? Cos it feels like it. — Ed Dogavić (@dogavic) July 1, 2021

Recruitment department OUT! — Gareth (@gcw047) July 1, 2021

Ahh man 😔 Properly gutted it didn’t work out for Jack.. God knows how we’re gonna fill these gaps.. 😕 https://t.co/jsmKjVTbMp — JG (@GasPanic93) July 1, 2021

There’s a player in there in Marriott. Frustrating https://t.co/MKZr28XleO — Jack (@_jackneal) July 1, 2021