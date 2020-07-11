Frustrating Sunderland takeover update emerges

Sunderland are making takeover negotiations difficult despite serious interest in the club, according to a report from Chronicle Live.

Black Cats owner Stewart Donald announced in December that he would be selling the club following significant pressure from fan groups.

Donald took over the North East club after their relegation to League One in 2018 and has been unable to help them secure a return to the Championship.

In the months since there have been a number of parties linked and murmurs of potential deals but there is yet to be any significant progress.

The long delay to football and the financial impact caused by it have likely been a stumbling block for a potential deal but it appears the club itself are not making things easy.

According to Chronicle Live, at least one group have reached out to the Sunderland owners since the start of lockdown but became frustrated and looked elsewhere in their search to buy an EFL club.

It is understood that having contacted Donald, they found the process slow and complicated.

The report claims that the interested group, whose financial viability they were able to verify, were told after making contact that someone would respond to them but that further correspondence never came.

Madrox Partners, the holding company used by Donald to buy Sunderland, has provided Chronicle Live with a response.

They said: “Madrox has spoken to a number of interested parties throughout the last six months and conversations remain ongoing.

“We are not aware of any genuinely interested parties that have not received a reply.”

After falling short of the play-offs this term, Sunderland face a third consecutive season in League One in 2020/21.

The Verdict

This is likely to be a frustrating update as far as Sunderland fans are concerned.

The majority of fans seemed to lose patience with the ownership, with the Donald Out campaign gathering significant momentum before his announcement in December.

It is understandable that the current global situation would make the takeover harder but the fact that the club hierarchy are complicating things is particularly frustrating.

They will hope for some good news on a deal soon.