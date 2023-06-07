Burnley star Scott Twine will aim to learn from his Championship injury last season in a bid to make his mark on the Clarets in their upcoming Premier League campaign.

The Clarets midfielder joined Vincent Kompany's men from MK Dons last summer, and despite almost scoring on his Burnley debut with a free-kick away at Huddersfield, Twine picked up the same hip injury within two days to rule him out for four months. He just about started to pick up match fitness when he returned, albeit in the middle of a game which saw Burnley equal the Championship record of 10 wins in a row - meaning game time was hard to come by.

But within that 10-match winning streak came a trademark free-kick against West Brom, where his late strike put the Clarets 19 points clear of third-placed Watford to get the promotion wheels turning.

Two more league goals towards the end of the campaign saw him start to become a first-team fixture, and with that in mind, the youngster hopes for a pre-season which would see him feature more in the Premier League - which would banish any rumours of a Championship loan, as was the case in January.

What did Scott Twine say about his current Burnley situation?

He told Swindon Town's 'Life of a Kitman' podcast: "For me, personally, it was tough at first. The first six months were really tough. I got injured either the second or third week of pre-season.

"I just got back for the first game and then the next day in training the same injury happened again. That left me out for what I thought was going to be two or three weeks, but it ended up being three months. It just kept getting worse and worse.

"The team was flying, they were top of the league when I came back and the rest of the season speaks for itself. We won the league, 101 points, you can’t ask for much more really.

Scott Twine celebrates for Burnley

"It’s been frustrating with the injury, but I’m hoping to get a good pre-season in me and then play in more of the games."

Could Scott Twine leave Burnley?

Whilst he struggled to get into the Burnley side, Twine was linked with a plethora of Championship outfits. That was down to a lack of game time, but as we have seen with other Burnley players such as Lyle Foster, Michael Obafemi and Ameen Al-Dakhil, boss Kompany might prefer to wait for his players to spend time with the squad in order to get familiar with his tactical approach.

Burnley aren't blessed with many players who can play in the hole; only Josh Brownhill has a similar output to Twine, and the former Bristol City captain is slightly more industrious as opposed to Twine's flair-based style.

In a less physical league that tends to focus more on technical ability, Twine could well expect to see more game time in the top-flight.