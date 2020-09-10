Frustrating report emerges concerning Derby departures

Derby County received a significantly lower fee from Sheffield United than previously reported for full-back pair Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe, according to the Sheffield Star.

It was announced earlier this week that the Blades had signed the Derby defensive duo as Chris Wilder looks to bolster his squad ahead of a second season in the Premier League.

The official fee for the double deal remains undisclosed but reports at the time suggested it was close to £12 million.

A report from the Sheffield Star has disputed that claim and revealed that sources close to the negotiation process have indicated that the Bramall Lane outfit actually paid £5 million less than that for Bogle and Lowe.

Wilder himself has spoken out on the topic, suggesting that the fees previously reported for the transfer were inflated.

Bogle has been one of the most exciting young right-backs in the Championship over the past two years. The 20-year-old has grabbed 16 assists since he made his debut early on in the 2018/19 campaign.

Lowe’s ceiling doesn’t seem quite as high but the 23-year-old still looks a promising pick up for the Blades.

The Verdict

This will likely be a frustrating update for Derby fans to hear.

Bogle and Lowe are both products of the Rams academy system and still have their best football ahead of them, so to lose them for a much lower fee than previously thought is a blow.

The good news is that Phillip Cocu still has a fair bit of time to bring in their replacements.