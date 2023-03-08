Huddersfield Town and Bristol City played out a 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium last night, with both Neil Warnock and Nigel Pearson left frustrated by the officiating.

Tomas Vaclik repelled Bristol City on numerous occasions, whilst Huddersfield could have snatched the points through Josh Koroma and Jack Rudoni in the second-half.

In the end, though, a point was probably a fair result and the main talking point walking away from the John Smith’s Stadium was Leigh Doughty’s decision to wave away penalty appeals in the first-half for both sides.

Pearson was irritated by the lack of consistency from the officials after Josh Ruffels’ barge on Mark Sykes early on.

“Frustrating officiating, again, for both sides as much as anything,” Pearson vented in his post-match press conference.

“I’m going to be (animated) when the officiating is as inconsistent as it is. The penalty, if it’s outside the box, would be given as a free-kick but because it’s in the box it doesn’t happen.

“Neil will talk about their shout for a penalty as well. It just bemuses me, it really does. I don’t want to waste much energy talking about them.”

Warnock was equally frustrated at Doughty’s ruling when Brahima Diarra broke towards the Bristol City penalty area and was upended by a scrambling Jay Dasilva.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get a penalty in the first-half. I think Nigel (also) complained about them not having one for about two years,” Warnock stated.

“The referee said to me coming off that he thought that Diarra kicked the air. When you look at it, he (Dasilva) just took all his legs. I don’t understand. I’ll get a phone call apologising this week, no doubt.”

Pressed on whether or not he felt Huddersfield had got away with one with the aforementioned incident with Ruffels and Sykes, Warnock concluded: “I don’t see other people’s. Put it this way, he daren’t give that one if he didn’t give ours.”

The draw leaves Huddersfield still firmly planted in the Championship relegation zone and six points adrift of safety. Bristol City, meanwhile, are 13th.

The Verdict

Both incidents were fair shouts for a penalty, yet had there been anything else to note in the game, they would’ve been brushed under the carpet.

As it was, it was a goalless draw with very little else to talk about, leaving both Warnock and Pearson talking about the officials post-match.

