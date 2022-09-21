“Frustrating” – Details emerge regarding Newcastle United player’s Sheffield United situation

Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall has detailed Ciaran Clark’s frustrating start to life at the club.

The Irishman joined the Blades during the summer transfer window as part of a season long loan agreement with Newcastle United.

The defender had fallen down the pecking order at the Magpies and, with only one-year left on his current contract, opted to depart the club.

However, injuries have plagued the 32-year-old as of late, meaning he has only featured twice in the Championship so far this season.

A hamstring issue initially kept him out of the team, but a setback in recovery has seen him remain on the sidelines.

Paul Heckingbottom’s second in command has detailed the frustrations that Clark has felt, especially given he was excited to earn his way back into contention for regular first team football by making the move to the second division.

“He had a little setback in training a couple of weeks ago, a muscle injury, and last week he was at the four to five-week mark,” said McCall, via the Shields Gazette.

“On his recovery, he was almost back, and, unfortunately, he overstretched – and it went again.

“Nowadays, it’s all scans, and you have to make sure you’re right and symptom-free.

“It’s so, so frustrating for anyone to come to a new club and pick up an injury.

“He played on the right at Watford, which was the first time in his career he had done that – and he’s 32.

“He was filling in at Watford on the wrong side, and then he got back in the team on the left-hand side.

“He was desperate to get back, and training really hard – and had a little setback.

“Frustrating for him, frustrating for us, frustrating for everyone. He just wants to be back involved.”

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Sheffield United players?

1 of 18 ETHAN AMPADU ENGLISH WELSH

Despite the absence of Clark, United have got off to a great start to the new season with the team currently top of the standings.

The centre back will be hoping to make his return from action when the league resumes following the international break.

Up next for the Blades is the visit of Birmingham City on October 1.

The Verdict

Given how little game time Clark has had in the last few years, perhaps he should have been eased back into the action more carefully.

Especially at 32-years of age, he is no longer in his physical prime so getting up to full match fitness will require more work.

He could prove a very useful player for United to have given his experience and desire to compete.

But the club needs to remain on top of these fitness issues, as suffering these kinds of setbacks will be a big cause for concern.