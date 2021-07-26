Frustrating Derby County takeover update detailed

There has been no progress made concerning a Derby County takeover, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Current owner Mel Morris has been looking to find a buyer for some time now and has seen two takeover deals fall through this year, with Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan’s collapsing in March and Erik Alonso’s failing in May.

An American group is said to have been in dialogue with the East Midlands club earlier this summer but nothing has yet materialised.

As the start of the 2021/22 campaign nears, Nixon has provided an update on the takeover situation and reported that “no progress” has been made toward a deal.

Financial issues and a subsequent transfer embargo have greatly hampered Wayne Rooney’s preparations for the new season as the Rams boss currently has just nine registered players in his senior squad.

Under the rules of the embargo, Derby are still able to sign free agents on 12-month contracts or make six loan signings if they have less than 23 players of a ‘professional standing’ in their squad.

The EFL has recently ruled that the young players handed debuts under exceptional circumstances in the FA Cup clash against Chorley last season do not count toward that 23, leaving the door open for new arrivals, while Rooney has warned the club must take action in the next two weeks or he may not be able to field a team for the season opener.

Derby County quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Rams?

1 of 25 Has Adam Armstrong ever scored a goal against Derby County? Yes No

The Verdict

It seems there is no light at the end of the tunnel for Derby just yet, with Nixon revealing there’s been no progress made toward a new takeover deal.

The past 12 months or so have been a difficult period for the Pride Park faithful, who have seen their club struggle on and off the pitch.

At the end of last season, it looked like a takeover was necessary for the Rams to turn things around ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

That doesn’t look close and you have to worry for them moving forward.