Frustrating claim made on potential timescale of Ross Stewart, Sunderland contract situation

Ross Stewart’s contract situation at Sunderland is likely to “rumble on for a while”, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The striker has established himself as a key player for the Black Cats over the past 18 months – firing them to promotion to the Championship last term and then making a fast start to life in the second tier before picking up an injury.

Stewart missed Sunderland’s first game after the international break, a 3-0 win over Millwall on Saturday, but is expected to be back soon.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer, though the North East club do have a 12-month option in his contract, and transfer interest is beginning to grow ahead of January with Celtic, Middlesbrough, and Rangers thought to be keen.

Signing the lucrative contract extension FLW understands has been offered to him at the Stadium of Light would likely ward off any of the interested parties ahead of the winter window and perhaps even the summer but it seems such a solution could be a way off as Nixon has claimed that Stewart’s contract situation is likely to “rumble on for a while”.

The Verdict

This is a frustrating prediction from a Sunderland perspective as it appears the Stewart saga is showing no signs of ending any time soon.

In an ideal world, the striker would agree new terms with the Black Cats ahead of the January window to quieten any speculation about his exit.

It doesn’t seem as though that’s going to happen, with Nixon predicting the saga will rumble on for a while – and the longer it does the more likely you feel it is he’ll depart.

FLW understands that he’s been offered the chance to become the highest-paid player in the Sunderland squad and that the club would consider cashing in if he doesn’t sign said deal.