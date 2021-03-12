‘Frustrating’ – Chris Hughton explains Nottingham Forest outcast’s situation

Chris Hughton has moved to explain the situation of goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo at Nottingham Forest.

Diallo arrived at Forest on a free transfer from Turkish side Genclerbirligi in September, becoming one of 14 players to arrive over the course of the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper has since endured a difficult spell on Trentside, though, and is still waiting to make his first inclusion in a matchday squad, let alone make a first-team appearance for the Reds.

Brice Samba has been Forest’s regular first-choice goalkeeper this season, with Jordan Smith being used as number two.

George Shelvey, the young academy goalkeeper, has also been involved with the first-team setup on a number of occasions, with Diallo nowhere to be seen on a matchday.

Diallo has featured for the Under-23s’ on a couple of occasions over the last few weeks, though, as he looks to build up his match fitness and sharpness.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live ahead of Saturday’s clash with Reading, Chris Hughton explained Diallo’s situation at the City Ground.

He said: “It’s been frustrating for him and for us.

“This is a player who was brought in during the summer, and during the first half of the season I didn’t see so much of him because he was injured.

“They weren’t big injuries he had, they were ones he just kept tweaking.

“That’s been a little bit frustrating for him and us because I haven’t really had the opportunity to consistently see him.”

The Verdict

Diallo was quite a bizarre signing in the first place, and initial fans’ doubts have been proved right.

Forest didn’t need to bring in a third-choice goalkeeper, especially one who is approaching the age of 30 and will still feel like he needs regular game time.

He is likely to be on decent wages, too, so if he doesn’t make an appearance this season and leaves in the summer, it will have been one of the more pointless signings in the Reds’ history.