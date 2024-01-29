Highlights Aston Villa's third bid for Morgan Rogers has been rejected, indicating that there is still work to be done to secure a deal.

Rogers, who joined Middlesbrough from Manchester City last summer, has attracted attention with his impressive performances, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists this season.

Both Aston Villa and West Ham have had bids rejected for the 21-year-old winger, but Villa's latest offer has been turned down again by Middlesbrough.

It is being reported that Aston Villa's third bid for Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers has been rejected and there is still work to do if they are to seal a deal before the January transfer window closes.

It was revealed recent via a report from Football Insider, that the Premier League side were going to make a third bid to sign the 21-year-old after seeing the first two knocked back. The Athletic have since revealed that Villa's bid was in the region of £15 million including add-ons.

Morgan Rogers' career so far

Coming through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion, Rogers was raised in Halesowen in nearby Dudley, which is in close proximity to Aston Villa. However, he departed as a 17-year-old to join Manchester City.

It was only last summer that Rogers made his move to the Riverside, joining Boro from Man City for an undisclosed fee, having never made a senior appearance at Etihad Stadium.

He had been loaned out multiple times by the Premier League champions, to the likes of Lincoln City in League One, and AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool in the Championship.

Since joining, the attacker has become a regular feature for Michael Carrick's side, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

That form has already seen him attract attention from elsewhere, with reports stating that Villa have already seen two bids rejected for the 21-year-old in the January transfer window.

According to that update from Football Insider, Aston Villa made a third bid to sign Rogers. It was thought that confidence had been growing at Villa Park that they would be able to sign the winger before the market closes on February 1st.

They are not the only side interested in the top-flight, as, according to the Sunday People, West Ham submitted a bid worth £12.5 million for the 21-year-old, but Boro simply rejected the offer.

Aston Villa's latest Morgan Rogers bid rejected by Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have responded to the latest bid, and have turned Villa down again, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

He wrote via Twitter (X): "Middlesbrough have dismissed Aston Villa's third offer for Morgan Rogers. Boro have told Villa the asking price and are waiting for that to be met."

Percy added that the Boro winger is keen on a move to English football's top-flight, but that there is still plenty of work to do before Thursday's deadline. He said: "Rogers has informed Boro of his desire to play in the Premier League but, at this stage, still some work to do."

Morgan Rogers' career stats - as of 23/01/2024 Club League Appearances Goals Assists West Bromwich Albion Championship 1 0 0 Manchester City Premier League 0 0 0 Lincoln City League One 28 6 4 AFC Bournemouth Championship 17 1 0 Blackpool Championship 22 1 2 Middlesbrough Championship 33 7 9

Aston Villa pursue a potential Ollie Watkins successor

There's plenty of logic to signing Rogers when you delve deeper than the statistics for him, even if he is having his best season in terms of goal and assist output as a professional by far.

Rogers is similar in terms of his physical profile to Ollie Watkins. They are tall and alike in terms of their frame and build, whilst also possessing sharp acceleration over short distances.

Rogers isn't necessarily guaranteed to be a centre-forward, but it is at a malleable age, where he could easily be adapted into more of an all-round forward.

Much like Watkins, he already possesses the capability to link play and offer a threat in behind. Watkins started in deeper roles, too, before eventually becoming more of a central striker.

With the Boro forward being just 21, Unai Emery can coach him into being that long-term replacement whilst getting him before he explodes and is worth a lot more than £15 million.

However, the figures are getting to the point where Michael Carrick's side may struggle to say no, knowing what that sort of money could do to the squad in other areas.