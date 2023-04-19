Ashley Barnes has admitted on Instagram that he was frustrated by the fact that Burnley were not able to secure all three points in their showdown with Rotherham United.

Having been forced to settle for a draw in their meeting with Reading last weekend, the Clarets knew that a failure to beat the Millers would end their hopes of matching the all-time points record in the Championship (106).

Burnley opened the scoring in the 26th minute of the clash as Scott Twine volleyed an effort into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Rotherham equalised just before half-time as Vitinho diverted the ball into his own goal from Shan Ferguson's corner.

Manuel Benson restored Burnley's lead in the second-half as he fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

With the Clarets seemingly set to pick up their 27th league win of the season, Rotherham levelled proceedings in the 85th minute via an effort from Georgie Kelly.

Burnley will be hoping to win the title this weekend when they face Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are currently 10 points clear of their nearest challengers Sheffield United with four games left to play.

What has Ashley Barnes had to say about Burnley's display against Rotherham?

Following Burnley's meeting with Rotherham, Barnes delivered an honest verdict on this particular result on Instagram.

The forward posted: "So close now.

"Another point in right way, frustrating not to hold on to all 3, but we go again sat [Saturday].

"Amazing goals from @scotttwine10 @bensonmanuelhedilazio."

Will Burnley be able to reach the 100-point mark with Barnes in their side?

While Reading's points record is now out of reach, the Clarets could still become only the sixth side in history to reach 100 points for a season in the Championship.

Having moved onto 92 last night, Burnley need to amass eight points from their last four league games in order to achieve this goal.

This is a realistic target for Vincent Kompany's side as they have been a class above their Championship opponents this season and thus will fancy their chances of causing all kinds of issues for QPR, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Cardiff City.

With Barnes set to leave Turf Moor upon the expiry of his contract this summer, he will be hoping to end this spell on a high by adding to his current goal tally in the club's upcoming clashes.

During his time with the Clarets, Barnes has managed to find the back of the net on 54 occasions while he has also chipped in with 13 assists.