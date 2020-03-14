Frustrated QPR man handed significant boost amid injury woe

There may be uncertainty over their next batch of fixtures, but Queens Park Rangers have been handed a sizeable boost ahead of the final fixtures in the Championship season.

According to West London Sport, Conor Masterson has returned to first team training.

The defender has been suffering with a knee problem that he suffered during the 2-2 draw with Birmingham City at the end of February.

The injury was obtained as Masterson tried to prevent Scott Hogan from scoring the Blues’ first goal of the game.

The 21-year-old was set to be in contention for the weekend’s clash with Barnsley, however Masterson will now have extra time to get up to full fitness ahead of the return of the Championship schedule.

Masterson arrived at the club from Liverpool last summer but has been limited to just eight appearances for Mark Warburton’s side this term.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Rowan Vine leave for in 2012? St Mirren St Johnstone Celtic Rangers

The verdict

The news of Conor Masterson’s return to fitness is a huge boost.

As well as being good news for Queens Park Rangers, it is good that the injury suffered was not a long-term problem for the 21-year-old.

It’s been a frustrating season for the former Liverpool man and he’ll certainly be hoping that he can now put his injury woes behind him.

If he can he could have a big role to play for the Hoops during the rest of this season and next.