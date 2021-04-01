Frontrunner emerges as Premier League clubs battle it out for Championship talent

Crystal Palace are thought to be leading the race for Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo, as they hope to clinch a deal for the attacker in the summer.

The 21-year-old has been a real bright spot for the Robins this season, and such form has caught the eye. It had been reported by Bristol Live that Southampton and Wolves were among the clubs monitoring Semenyo, along with other young talents at Ashton Gate.

However, TEAMtalk have now revealed that it’s Palace who are pressing ahead to try and tie up a deal for the player.

They claim Eagles sporting director Dougie Freedman has been monitoring Semenyo extensively in recent weeks, with the update stating that Palace hope he turn out to be like Yannick Bolasie, who was also signed from Bristol City earlier in his career.

Despite Palace’s optimism that Palace can sign the youngster, the report does reiterate that a host of top-flight clubs are sending scouts to watch Semenyo.

The immediate focus for the versatile forward will be on performing well for Nigel Pearson’s side between now and May, and he will hope to start against Stoke tomorrow.

The verdict

It seems pretty clear that Bristol City are going to have a real battle on their hands to keep Semenyo, although he does have two years left on his contract.

Whether Palace would be a good move for him is open to debate, but they are set for a major squad overhaul in the summer and they will be targeting younger players.

So, it’s going to be an intriguing summer ahead for Semenyo and Bristol City, and it will be interesting to see if anything happens.

