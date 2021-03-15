Frontrunner emerges in Portsmouth’s hunt to appoint Kenny Jackett’s successor

Portsmouth are reportedly lining up a move for Daniel Stendel as the club’s new manager according to The Portsmouth News.

Pompey are looking to find a suitable replacement for Kenny Jackett, who was relieved of his duties in charge of the League One club after they were beaten in the Papa John’s Trophy final on penalties against Salford City.

They’ve struggled for a positive run of results in League One of late as well, and the club clearly saw this as the ideal time to look for a new manager to take them forward.

Pompey are sat seventh in the third-tier standings, but just two points adrift of the play-off places and will be looking to make a timely return to the Championship this term.

Stendel has experience of winning promotion from League One, having achieved that in his first full season in English football with Barnsley.

He was sacked in October 2019 though, after a run of ten matches without a win with the Tykes, although his departure was met with a wave of criticism from the Oakwell faithful.

It is claimed by The Portsmouth News that Portsmouth are looking to offer Stendel a role as caretaker manager until the end of the 2020/21 season, although the German is keen to be offered a long-term deal with the League One club at this stage.

Portsmouth are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on promotion-chasing rivals Peterborough United at the London Road Stadium.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be the ideal manager to take charge of the club.

Stendel has already shown that he can get his ideas across to players relatively quickly, having won promotion into the Championship with Barnsley in his first season in charge of the Yorkshire-based club.

It was the right time to part company with Kenny Jackett when they did though, as they were on a poor run of form, and a change was needed, although he’ll remain a well-respected manager by the club’s supporters and players.

Stendel won’t be wanting to sign a short-term deal though, and Portsmouth should definitely consider appointing him on a long-term contract, as I think he will have learnt from his mistakes at Barnsley whilst they were in the Championship.