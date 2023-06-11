Newcastle United are emerging as the favourites to sign James Maddison from Leicester City ahead of Tottenham this summer.

Will James Maddison leave Leicester?

After suffering relegation, the Foxes were always going to be vulnerable to losing their star men, with Maddison certainly falling into that category after scoring ten goals and registering nine assists in 30 games despite their struggles.

And, with the 26-year-old entering the final year of his contract, a summer sale is inevitable, as reports state the likes of Spurs, Newcastle and Aston Villa are monitoring Maddison.

But, in a fresh update, Sky Sports has revealed that it’s the Magpies who are leading the race to sign the England international, with the player having been on their radar for the past six months.

They add that Leicester are willing to listen to offers for the playmaker, although it’s unclear what sort of fee will be required to bring Maddison to St. James’ Park.

It had been claimed that the East Midlands outfit were looking for £60m for the former Norwich City man, but that does seem steep given his contract situation.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

This is going to be a ridiculously busy summer for the Foxes, and they still don’t have a head coach in place, so that’s going to be the first thing they need to address, as whoever comes in is going to want to have a say in recruitment. But, no matter who is in charge, Maddison will leave, which most fans will have already accepted.

Ultimately, for Leicester it’s about getting the highest possible fee, so it’s good in a sense that there are a few teams keen on Maddison, with Newcastle now leading the chase. So, they will have to stump up the cash, and you can imagine that Maddison is very interested in linking up with a Newcastle side that will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Overall, this is a deal you expect to happen, and once it does go through it could trigger several deals for Leicester, as it will give them funds to go into the market themselves. As whilst they have a talented squad by Championship standards, they’re going to have to bring in a few new players, and it will be interesting to see who they target to replace Maddison.