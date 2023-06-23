Daniel Farke is the leading candidate for the Leeds United job as they close in on naming their new head coach.

Daniel Farke to be the next Leeds manager

The German is well-known to fans in this country, as he had spent almost four years in charge of Norwich City in the past, where he won promotion to the Premier League twice.

His most recent job came in the Bundesliga, with Farke having been in charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach as they finished tenth in the table.

The 46-year-old was sacked earlier this month, so he is on the lookout for his next challenge, and he was quickly one of many names linked with the vacancy at Elland Road as the Whites prepare for life back in the Championship.

It’s no secret that Farke was among several who have been interviewed, with Leeds thought to be stepping up their search as they seek an appointment in the coming days.

And, it has been revealed by the Daily Mail that the ex-Krasnodar chief is the preferred candidate for 49ers Enterprises, as they look to bring in their first boss following their agreement to purchase the club from Andrea Radrizzani.

The update states that discussions are underway with Farke over terms of a deal, so things are at an advanced stage.

Leeds, who will be expected to win promotion this season, begin their campaign against Cardiff City at home on August 6.

Will Daniel Farke be a success at Leeds?

There’s a big spotlight on the 49ers for what is their first major decision running Leeds, so it’s one that they need to get right. With that in mind, you can understand why they appear to have opted for Farke, who has proven himself at this level.

Not only does he have two promotions on his CV, but he did it at Norwich by playing a fast, attacking style of play, which is what the fans at Elland Road will demand. Plus, it’s the sort of approach that should suit the players at the club.

There are some that may point to Farke’s Premier League record with concern that he isn’t the man for the long-term. However, it’s worth noting that Norwich always struggled financially compared to others in the top-flight, whilst the immediate priority is about winning promotion, so it’s important for Leeds to not get ahead of themselves. Right now, he seems the ideal fit for the Yorkshire club.