Front runner emerges in race for Cardiff City managerial vacancy as three early candidates identified

Former Chelsea and Derby County assistant manager Jody Morris is currently at the front of the queue to become Cardiff City’s new manager, according to Wales Online.

As per the same report, many officials in the Welsh capital are said to be interested in bringing the 42-year-old to the second-tier side, having seen him previously work alongside Chelsea legend Frank Lampard at the Blues and the Rams.

Previously being touted to succeed Russell Martin at MK Dons in the summer, this would be his first job as a senior manager having worked within Thomas Tuchel’s side’s academy setup before enduring two stints with Lampard.

However, he is one of three main names being shortlisted as potential candidates by the Bluebirds’ hierarchy at this stage, with Manchester City’s Brian Barry-Murphy and Rangers’ Michael Beale also in the frame to succeed old manager Mick McCarthy.

The latter left Cardiff last Saturday after their 2-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough in the early kick-off, with this decision to part company being made immediately after the game after seeing the Welsh side losing eight consecutive league games.

Former Millwall forward Steve Morison, who is currently in caretaker charge, will be desperate to stop this total rising to nine.

And he could be in the role for quite some time, with insiders reportedly saying that the club’s search for a new man is only just getting underway.

The Verdict:

It seems as though Cardiff are willing to take a chance on those who haven’t managed to get their first taste of senior management before with Morris and Beale on the shortlist, so this could be a big boost for Nicky Butt who is said to be interested in this role.

Manchester City’s Barry-Murphy is one man who has taken charge of a senior side before, albeit in League One having not made the climb up to the Championship yet.

Unfortunately, his relegation with Rochdale at the end of last term has tainted his CV to an extent, but the 43-year-old has probably had a chance to work with Pep Guardiola at times since his appointment at the Etihad Stadium in July, something he could take with him if he moves to the Welsh capital.

Suffering relegation with Rochdale, he could also use the lessons he learnt from this blow at the Crown Oil Arena to ensure he can guide the Bluebirds away from danger, something that has to be their first priority at this stage.

They may be aiming for a spot in the top half of the table, but with little-to-no finances at their disposal in January to invest in players after a reasonably poor summer window and the second-tier side currently languishing dangerously above the drop zone, a finish anywhere above 22nd would probably be greatly welcomed at this stage.