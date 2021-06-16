‘From what I’ve heard’ – Significant Sunderland prediction made concerning 2020 signing

Sunderland centre-back Arbenit Xhemajli could be a massive asset next season if he can stay fit, according to Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips.

The 23-year-old was something of a left-field signing last summer, joining from Swiss side Neuchâtel Xamax in September 2020.

Injuries restricted Xhemajli’s impact during his debut season at the Stadium of Light, with the defender making just one appearance for the North East club before suffering an ACL injury.

Next term, Sunderland look to be without arguably their finest centre-back duo from 2020/21 as Dion Sanderson has returned to parent club Wolves and Luke O’Nien’s contract is expiring.

However, Phillips has tipped Xhemajli to become a key man for Lee Johnson.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Let’s hope he’s fit because it is an area where Sunderland have struggled in recent times. Injuries to Sanderson and Wright meant O’Nien had to step in there for large periods last season and that’s not ideal.

“I am sure it is an area where Lee Johnson will want to strengthen in. He will want the spine of that team to be strong next season.

“In Xhemajli they’ve got a player with good potential from what I’ve heard. In many ways, it will be like a new signing, especially if he is fully fit for the start of pre-season.

“I hope he hits the ground running. They have got a player on their books who could be a massive asset for them next season if they keep him fit.”

Back in April, Johnson revealed that the Kosovo international was making good progress in his rehabilitation from injury and would be ready to feature in pre-season.

Who he’ll be playing alongside remains somewhat unclear though Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, and Jordan Willis are still under contract.

20 facts about Sunderland’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Didier Ndong joined the club from Monaco. True False

The Verdict

Sunderland fans will love to hear this from Phillips, someone that many of them will respect greatly.

Whether or not Sanderson will return to the Stadium of Light is unclear and the same can be said for O’Nien due to his contract, so Xhemajli becoming a key player would be a massive boost for them.

The 23-year-old was something of a left-field signing and the jury remains out on him for the time being but given the players currently available to Johnson, it does seem likely he’ll get a chance to impress.