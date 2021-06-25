‘From what I’ve heard’ – Exclusive: David Norris reveals Ipswich Town interest in 29-year-old goalkeeper

Paul Cook is leading a huge rebuild at Ipswich Town this summer, and a new goalkeeper is seemingly on the agenda as well as many other positions.

Giant Czech stopper Tomas Holy made 36 league appearances for the Tractor Boys last summer but Cook has told him he can find a new club, so a new number one is very important.

Town have been linked with a loan move for Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and in recent days Ben Amos of Charlton is a rumoured target.

Another leading target is Dundee United ‘keeper Benjamin Siegrist, with Ipswich believed to have already had a £350,000 offer rejected for the 29-year-old Swissman.

Siegrist kept 12 clean sheets in 32 league outings last season so it’s no surprise as to why he’s wanted by multiple teams, and with their new-found American money, Ipswich will be hoping to win the race for his signature.

And speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Ipswich midfielder David Norris is of the belief that Siegrist is a genuine target for Cook and that he’d prefer him over the likes of Amos and Kelleher.

“From what I’ve heard as well the lad from Dundee is another one that I’ve heard that would be more preferable, but they need a quality ‘keeper in there,” Norris told FLW.

Siegrist has limited experience in England, having never made an appearance for Aston Villa as a youngster but his performances in the Scottish Premiership have shown that he’s come on leaps and bounds from his loan spells to the likes of Solihull Moors.

And with the Suffolk club in the market for a new number one, Siegrist could be the man that keeps Ipswich’s goal safe in the 2021-22 campaign.