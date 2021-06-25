‘From what I’ve heard’ – Exclusive: David Norris makes transfer claim involving Martyn Waghorn and Ipswich Town

Former Ipswich Town midfielder David Norris has claimed that Martyn Waghorn is too good to play for the club next season, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 31-year-old forward is set to depart Derby County at the end of this month after the Rams chose to not offer a new deal, meaning that Waghorn will be free to look for a new club from July onwards.

As exclusively reported by Football League World back in May, the Tractor Boys are said to be keen on bringing their former player back to Portman Road this summer, almost three years after he made the move to Pride Park.

Waghorn enjoyed a strong spell with Town prior to his move for Derby and notched up 16 goals and 13 assists in 46 games for the East Anglian outfit.

However, Norris has now moved in to claim that the attacker would be far too good to play for Ipswich nowadays as he stated the following to FLW recently:

“After what he has done at Derby, I would say that he is probably too good for Ipswich really.

“He may want to carry on playing at Championship level.

“I mean looking back at his previous time with Ipswich, from what I’ve heard, he enjoyed his time there and the fans really liked him as well.”

Waghorn departs Derby after scoring 30 goals in 123 games across all competitions and will now be looking for the 10th club of his long and seasoned career.

It is as yet unclear as to where the veteran frontman will go but there is sure to be a long line of potential suitors for a player that has over 400 career appearances to his name and bundles of Football League experience to go with that.

A move to Ipswich may well now be out of the question, with the club seemingly pressing ahead with other targets at present.