‘From what I’m hearing’ – Journalist reveals key Arsenal figure behind potential Aaron Ramsdale move

Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon is one of the key men behind the Gunners’ potential move for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale, according to Pete O’Rourke on The Football Terrace Podcast.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already made two bids for the 23-year-old and according to Sky Sports, are considering a third offer as they try to secure a stopper to compete with their current number one Bernd Leno.

The expiration of Matthew Ryan’s loan deal at the Emirates Stadium has made that necessary, after seeing Emiliano Martinez move on permanently to Aston Villa last summer and subsequently shine for Dean Smith’s side in the West Midlands.

According to O’Rouke, 45-year-old Pavon is putting the England shot-stopper at the top of his target list above other candidates, despite the Blades demanding a sizeable £32m for his services this summer.

And speaking on the Football Terrace Podcast about this potential deal, the journalist said: “We all know Arsenal have made these two bids which have been rejected. I fully expect them to come back with another bid, probably not as much as £30m, probably £25m rising to £30m with add-ons. Arsenal are really keen to do this deal.

“From what I’m hearing, it’s the Arsenal goalkeeping coach (Pavon) who is really pushing this deal. He’s put Ramsdale on the top of his list, he wants him in rather than other goalkeeping targets. For that reason, I think this deal will get done.”

Due to Ramsdale’s participation with England in this year’s European Championships, the north London side have only been able to step up their interest in the 23-year-old in the last couple of weeks as they remain determined to push this transfer through.

However, with their target reportedly reiterating his commitment to Sheffield United earlier this summer and still having three years left on his current deal at Bramall Lane, it’s currently unclear whether personal terms would be agreed even if a bid is accepted by Blades officials for his services.

He proved to be a shining light in the second half of last season for the Blades in what was a dire campaign for the South Yorkshire outfit, but they are set to be one of the favourites to go back up under new appointment Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Verdict:

Although it’s great to see Pavon get a say in this potential transfer considering this is his specialist area as goalkeeping coach, it seems strange that the Gunners are prepared to spend £20m+ on a backup keeper this summer.

Sheffield United have every right to set Ramsdale’s price tag high considering how settled he is at Bramall Lane and the time left on his current deal, but a £32m deal just wouldn’t be worth it considering Arteta’s need to address other areas.

They need someone to come in and challenge Bernd Leno though, so they should be taking a look at West Brom’s Sam Johnstone as an alternative now West Ham have pulled out of the race after signing Alphonse Areola.

Considering Johnstone was reported to be one of the Hammers’ top targets, the Baggies board may be worried about losing him for free next summer and because of this, could be prepared to negotiate a cut-price deal with Arsenal for the 28-year-old.

He would be more than capable of displacing Leno, so they should look to avoid bringing Ramsdale in.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are in a win-win situation. If they get to keep the 23-year-old, they will know they have a reliable goalkeeper in between the sticks to guide them to promotion.

But if they agree a £32m deal, which is probably more than what Ramsdale is probably worth at this current stage, they can utilise these funds generated to make a couple of top-quality additions.