“From what I understand..” – Ian Evatt addresses future of Liverpool player at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that he expects Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley to remain at the club for the rest of the season.

Evatt reiterated his belief that he does not see why the Liverpool youngster’s loan deal should not carry on after the Northern Ireland international was linked with a move to Preston.

Bradley has been a success at Wanderers this season and has racked up four goals so far having established himself as the first-choice right-back.

The positive form he’s displayed throughout the League One campaign with Bolton chasing a place in the top six has led to reports suggesting Bradley could head elsewhere to continue his development.

Evatt is confident that won’t be the case though, telling the Manchester Evening News: “All I can say is the messaging we’ve had from Liverpool is really consistent throughout and they want him to be here for the remainder of the season.

“From what I understand from Conor, he loves this place, he loves being with us and wants to be a part of it for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t envisage that changing. If it does it does and that’s out of our hands.”

Bradley has made 16 appearances so far in the league this season for Wanderers and has been an influential player for Evatt’s side. He’s contributed to three goals and three assists in the league and has impressed in his loan spell so far.

Evatt will hope that can continue as his side currently sit 5th in League One and will be looking to build upon their good form having lost just one of their last six league games.

The Verdict

It’s always the risk with loan players, especially ones from Premier League clubs as the parent club will always be prompted to move them to a team in a higher league.

However, it would be in Liverpool’s best interest that he stay at Bolton. Bolton play a unique style of play under Evatt and it’s one that is getting the best out of the youngster. He’s given the chance to push high on the pitch, influencing the teams attack and being an important outlet.

Ethan Laird is a good example of disrupting a loan spell. He was playing incredibly well and consistently at Swansea, before being recalled and moved to Bournemouth where he struggled for game time.

He’s now at QPR and back in a position he was in last season showing the grass isn’t always greener when it comes to making the right decision as a parent club.