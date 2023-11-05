West Bromwich Albion are a side full of confidence at present, as Carlos Corberan's side recorded their third win on the spin this weekend as they look to cement themselves firmly in the play-off picture.

After prior victories against struggling Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City in the closing days of October, the Spaniard's outfit opened up the month of November with a stern test against Hull City, who boasted an equal record to the Baggies prior to kick-off after also recording two wins in a row ahead of their visit to the Hawthorns.

How did West Bromwich Albion perform against Hull City?

Initially, it was the Tigers who looked to assert their dominance through Liam Delap's early effort, but Corberan's side were given the easiest of leads after Jean Michael Seri's backpass was greatly received by Jed Wallace, who slotted past Ryan Allsopp after 14 minutes with relative ease.

Hull were level four minutes before the interval however, as Lewie Coyle smartly finished from a tight angle after Scott Twine's cross.

Despite this setback, Albion were led by the lightning-quick Grady Diangana in the second half as his duo of assists were the ultimate difference. Firstly, his quick breakaway and composure found the versatile Matty Phillips, who swept the ball back across Allsopp after the Baggies rearguard sustained strong Hull pressure at the beginning of the second period.

It was an unlikely source who put the seal on proceedings though, as Diangana rode past the inexperienced Harry Vaughan before setting up centre-back Semi Ajayi, whose deflected effort found the right hand corner of the net.

What did Semi Ajayi say after the victory over the Tigers?

Ajayi had missed the two victories in the lead up to this encounter after sustaining an ankle problem in the goalless draw with Plymouth Argyle on October 21st, but returned off the bench 55 minutes into this game as Kyle Bartley's replacement.

With his 71st minute goal, the defender scored his second of the campaign in his 9th appearance, but was full of praise for the side's resilience when facing such a tough opponent.

“I thought it was really resilient. There were times where we had to dig in, they had spells where they were on top but I think the shape and the resilience from the boys was excellent to ride through the waves." Ajayi told the Express and Star.

“I’m sure the gaffer just told the boys where they were going wrong and little fine tunings here and there and it seems like the boys took it on board, because the second half was a lot better.

There had been question marks over Albion's consistency in the early weeks of the 2023/24 campaign after winning just two of their first eight Championship outings, but the Nigerian highlighted that the squad maintained a confidence behind-the-scenes which is blossoming of late.

“There’s been confidence from the first day of the season, we’re very much aware of the capabilities in that dressing room," Ajayi continued.

“We’ve got full belief in the gaffer as well. Now it’s just about putting the performances together, the team’s gelling well."

“We’re starting to welcome a few players back from injury, and more after the international break. I’m sure there will be a few more, so the squad’s in a really good place.” The defender continued.

What next for West Bromwich Albion?

West Bromwich Albion's next 5 fixtures Home / Away Southampton Away Ipswich Town Home Cardiff City Away Leicester City Home Sunderland Away

As seen in the above table, the next five outings for Corberan's men are all further benchmarks as to whether they can sustain their momentum and stay in and around the top six come Christmastime.

All five games present their own unique challenges, in particular the home fixtures against Ipswich and Leicester.

At present, Albion look fearless so a respectable points tally from these outings, as well as key players returning from injury would give their supporters a real sense of belief that something special could be achieved at the end of the season.