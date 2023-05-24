Former QPR striker Charlie Austin has resurfaced Bobby Zamora's famous final-minute winner in the 2013/14 Championship play-off final on its ninth anniversary.

Austin suggested it "would be rude not to" share a clip of the goal and celebrations on Twitter.

QPR 2013/14 Championship promotion

Harry Redknapp's R's had been in the top six throughout the 2013/14 Championship campaign but an inconsistent run between February and mid-April meant they missed out on automatic promotion and headed into the lottery of the play-offs.

Austin's brace was enough to send them past Wigan Athletic and into the final at Wembley - though the semi-final tie was not without plenty of drama.

The advantage appeared to be with the West Londoners after the goalless first leg at the DW Stadium but James Perch put Wigan ahead nine minutes into the second leg.

For long periods it looked as though the R's might not find a response but Austin's 73rd-minute penalty put them level and he bagged the winner six minutes into extra time.

That set up a play-off final against Derby County, who dominated at Wembley but were unable to take their chances - even after Gary O'Neil's red card saw Redknapp's side reduced to 10 men on the hour mark.

The R's hung on and struck in the final minute of the game when Zamora came off the bench to score with their only shot on target of the game having capitalise on Richard Keogh's mistake.

Charlie Austin's QPR message

It's a moment that has gone down in Loftus Road folklore and is clearly one that Austin, whose second spell with the club ended in 2022, remembers very fondly.

He took it upon himself to resurface the footage on Twitter on the ninth anniversary of the goal that sent the R's to the Premier League in a message to Zamora.

Where is Charlie Austin now?

Austin, who remains a fan favourite in W12, headed down under to sign for A-League side Brisbane Roar when he left the West London club in the summer of 2022.

But his time in Australia was brief and he returned to English football in January.

The 33-year-old re-signed for Swindon Town, where he made his name in the EFL, and enjoyed a strong second half of the season - scoring nine goals in 20 League Two appearances.

Austin is under contract at The County Ground until the summer of 2024.