From Scott Wiseman to Antony Kay: Did you know where these 10 ex-Barnsley players are now?

Barnsley are facing a crucial next few weeks now as they begin their search for a new manager and also look to continue their preparations for next season.

It has been a summer of change for the Tykes and they will enter next season a different animal to the one that managed to reach the play-offs against the odds under Valerien Ismael.

The 45-year-old has taken over at West Brom now and Barnsley find themselves needing to identify the right candidate to take over and continue his good work.

The Tykes could also be needing to find a replacement for the influential Alex Mowatt and that is going to be no easy task as well.

Having said that, the Tykes have been excellent in the transfer market in recent times and that is the bedrock of their success. So, they have every chance of replacing him in the right way.

On the subject of potential former Barnsley players, here we have compiled a list of ten ex-Tykes players and taken a look to see where they are now and what they are getting up to…