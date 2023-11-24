Highlights Referee Mike Dean's passionate celebration of a Tranmere goal showed his love for the spotlight, which received mixed reactions from fans.

In the unpredictable world of British league football, peculiar incidents often leave spectators both bewildered and amused. Over the last decade, several moments stood out, making fans laugh out loud with their sheer eccentricity and unexpectedness.

From referees joining in goal celebrations to keepers indulging in on-field snacking, the British football scene has witnessed its fair share of the extraordinary – here are six of the best moments.

1. Mike Dean celebrating a Tranmere goal

Some fans say that Mike Dean always enjoyed being the centre of attention, and a video of the Premier League ref passionately celebrating a Tranmere play-off victory while standing on a seat didn’t do him any favours.

To be fair to Dean, the result was one of the biggest in the club’s recent history. They clinched a 1-1 draw at the New Lawn Stadium to secure a 3-2 aggregate win that sent them to Wembley for the play-off final. The event would be the club’s second consecutive final, after being promoted from the National League in the same way the season before.

The joy carried on for Dean at Wembley. Tranmere beat Newport 1-0 to mark an impressive back-to-back promotion feat for the Wirral club.

2. Wayne Shaw eating a pie on the subs bench

Sutton United vs Arsenal in the FA Cup was always going to be a mismatch, but in more ways than people may have expected.

Sutton’s sub keeper Wayne Shaw was hardly what you might call athletic. His generous build was probably as big as two or three of Arsenal’s elite players put together, meaning the combined weight of the two teams’ benches was definitely out of sync.

As if to prove a point, Shaw appeared from the bench munching on a steak and kidney pie late on in the tie, much to the amusement of the TV commentators.

It later emerged that the portly keeper had done it thanks to a bookmaker offering odds of 8/1 for him to eat one of the savoury treats, and that Shaw was involved in the betting himself. It earned him a ban from football as players are forbidden from all types of betting, except in online casinos and lottery games.

Still, it raised a laugh and Shaw earned enough from the publicity to make up for his ban.

3. Wolfie fights the three little pigs

Most people are familiar with the famous fable of the three little pigs and the big, bad wolf, but few expect it to come to life on a football pitch.

Yet this is exactly what happened back in 1998 when Wolves visited Bristol City and, no, it wasn’t staged.

Wolfie, the Wolves mascot, was famous for teasing the opposing team’s mascots and it appeared that he touched a nerve with Bristol’s piggy mascots. It led to a scuffle between the two parties as both swung punches at each other before being separated by stewards.

The bizarre incident had the football world in stitches as life well and truly imitated art.

4. “The ghost goal”

Fans at the Watford vs Reading game left the stadium feeling like they’d seen a ghost after rookie referee Stuart Atwell awarded a goal that never was.

Confusion reigned supreme as the ref blew for a Reading goal despite the ball having gone nowhere near the goal-line, let alone cross it. The Watford players were open-mouthed in astonishment as none of them could believe what had happened.

Unfortunately for them the goal stood, and the game finished 2-2: Watford were denied two points thanks to the error.

The mistake was put down to the linesman thinking the ball had bounced over inside the goalpost rather than outside, but it was obvious to anyone watching that this wasn’t the case.

Even Reading midfield Stephen Hunt, who benefitted from the goal, called it the “Probably the worst decision I've ever witnessed in football”. A damning verdict.

5. EFL and the police lie to fans about restarting a game

Leyton Orient’s final home game in the football league after being relegated was always likely to be an emotional affair.

Angry fans invaded the pitch after 86 minutes while 3-1 down to Colchester in protest at the owner’s shambolic running of the club. The referee duly called the game off and the police shepherded the fans out of the ground.

The club then issued a statement saying that the game would be replayed at a later date...except that was the opposite of what happened.

Just an hour and a half later, the two teams restarted the game and played out the last six minutes behind closed doors, meaning they and the police had lied to the fans.

This prompted a furious reaction, particularly from fans who hadn’t invaded the pitch, and the row went on for weeks.

6. Charlton get drawn in the Carabao Cup...twice.

Fans look forward to cup draws for several reasons, including the thrill of seeing their team drawn out of the hat and the chance of seeing the celebrity mess up the selection process.

Yet few could have anticipated what happened in the Carabao Cup first round draw in 2017. With the draw taking place in Malaysia and being unavailable for viewing, fans had to rely on-screen graphics when they tuned in to the live Facebook feed for updates.

Charlton fans got a shock, however, when they saw their team drawn twice: both away at Exeter City and at home to Cheltenham Town. Shaun Harvey, the Carabao executive present, even read their name out twice when announcing the draw.

While a double chance to progress to the next round may have been useful, the organizers noticed the error afterward and rectified the unusual error.

Photo by Fachry Zella Devandra on Unsplash