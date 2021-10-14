‘From my point of view…’ – Against the grain Mick McCarthy verdict emerges ahead of Swansea City v Cardiff City

Crunch time arrives at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday lunchtime when Swansea City take on Cardiff City.

Both clubs are towards the foot of the Championship and if a positive run is not around the corner each dugout could be under fire. Particularly that of the visitors, with the Bluebirds coming into the derby off the back of three straight defeats.

Mick McCarthy has had an outstanding record as a manager in the Football League earning promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers, before taking Ipswich Town to a play-off campaign. Yet it does not seem to be working out at Cardiff City.

The former Republic of Ireland boss’ teams are usually known for having a solid rearguard, such that was non-existent in Cardiff’s 5-1 and 4-0 defeats to Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

FLW writer Alfie Burns explained why he thinks McCarthy commands a little more respect in his position, when he spoke on the Under the Microscope show on FLW TV this afternoon.

Alfie Burns said: “From my point of view, I feel like McCarthy’s got a bit of credit in the bank with last season and how quickly he turned it around. Picking them up and threatening to break into the play-offs as he did.

“Although on the flip side of that, that’s maybe a stick to beat him with, it might drive the call for change when we saw what a new manager can come in and do.”

It will certainly be a clash of styles in South Wales, McCarthy will be content for his side to sit back and allow Swansea all the possession that they so famously want under Russell Martin.

Aden Flint’s header from a set piece settled proceedings to a 1-0 scoreline in the identical fixture last season, the Bluebirds will be targeting corners and free kicks once again after all that is where their only goal in their last five matches has come from.

