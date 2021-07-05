From Benni McCarthy to Roque Santa Cruz: Did you know where these 10 ex-Blackburn Rovers players are now?

Once again, it looks as though Blackburn Rovers are facing the prospect of a rather busy transfer window this summer.

The Ewood Park club fell some way short of their target of a Championship play-off place last season, ultimately finishing a somewhat disappointing 15th place in the second-tier standings.

Now, the club will also be facing something of a squad across the course of the market, with 11 senior players having already left the club this summer, following the expiry of either their contract or loan at Ewood Park.

Some of those players will be leaving the club after making more of an impression than others during their time at the club, and will therefore see the rest of their careers followed with a great deal of interest.

So in keeping with that theme, we’ve taken a look at ten former players – who enjoyed varying degrees of success while at Ewood Park – and what they have done since their departures from Blackburn Rovers.