In the hunt for a Championship play-off spot, it is set to be an interesting last few games of this Championship season at West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies currently sit ninth in the second-tier standings, five points from Millwall in sixth, however, they do possess a game in hand on all of their play-off chasing rivals.

Naturally, Carlos Corberan will be keeping an eye on the transfer market and the club's recruitment team will be planning on how best to approach the next transfer window, although the fact that they could be in the Premier League will certainly impact their strategy.

There will be several individuals out there who will be targeted regardless of whether or not promotion to the top flight is achieved and one player who could feature quite high up on their priority list this summer is Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams.

As detailed in a report from Football Insider, there are several Championship clubs who have an interest in the 22-year-old, although discussions about his future will not happen until the end of the current campaign.

The report suggests that The Red Devils view the second tier as an ideal division for Williams to rediscover form and get back to playing regular football but there are no individual clubs who have been mentioned at this stage.

The trusted duo of Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong have remained firmly in the starting XI at The Hawthorns this season and whilst both have the ability to continue playing important roles next season, there is seemingly a lack of depth, particularly on the left side.

Williams is a versatile option who is just as competent operating as a left-back as he is on the right and would help drive competition levels, and subsequently, performance levels.

A player with good technical ability, energy, and good end product, he will meet the stylistic demands of playing as a full-back in a Corberan-led team.

Out of possession, he is tenacious, intelligent, and disciplined, and when you think back to when Corberan had success with Huddersfield Town last season, these are the exact qualities his defence displayed as they defied expectations to reach the play-off final.

Despite just being 22 years of age, he has gained good experience in the Premier League and in Europe, whilst there would be scope for the Baggies to make a deal permanent in the future, as his Manchester United future seems rather unclear.