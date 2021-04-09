‘Frightening talent’ – Exclusive: Marc Pugh reveals just how good Ebere Eze was at QPR before Palace switch

This article is part of a series of exclusive chats with former Bournemouth winger Marc Pugh who spoke to Football League World regarding an array of things, including his time at the Cherries, QPR and his current situation. Here he tells us about his time playing alongside Eberechi Eze at QPR…

Ebere Eze is undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League right now.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has made 28 appearances for Crystal Palace, scoring three goals and recording three assists in what is his debut season in the top-flight of English football.

Of course, before his switch to south London, Eze was excelling in the second tier with Queens Park Rangers and he became one the club’s most prized assets, scoring and assisting goals on a frequent basis which led to him being nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award in the Championship last season.

Pugh, who spent time alongside Eze during their time together at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, revealed to us at Football League World just what the midfielder was like to play alongside, and how good he really was.

When asked what Eze was like as a player, Pugh said: “Frightening talent, just pure natural ability, he’s a good lad, he works hard, he wants to be successful and he’s a real grounded lad.”

As aforementioned, Eze is going through his first stint in the Premier League and is showcasing his abilities to a wider audience, and Pugh only sees more progression for the 22-year-old, “I think once he’s had a season or two in the Premier League he’ll really stand out and shine bright,

“On the training field he stood out by a mile, it was enjoyable to watch and he could create anything from nothing.”

Like Pugh suggests, you do really feel the only way is up for the Greenwich-born midfielder who will be looking to continue his progression and development at the top level.