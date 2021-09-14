‘Frightening’ – Max Lowe gives his insight on Nottingham Forest’s squad dynamic

Max Lowe is looking to get back on track while on loan at Nottingham Forest after a difficult first year at Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old gave his thoughts on the squad at the City Ground, speaking with The Athletic.

He said: “It definitely feels like a younger group of players; it is one of the youngest squads I have been around. But that can be a positive thing.

“There is a lot of raw ability here. I have seen it in training. Some of the ability and quality the younger lads have here is frightening. If we can transition that into performances on a match day I feel as though we will be in a good place, moving forward.”

Forest have picked up just one point from their opening six games and play host to Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening as the pressure piles on Chris Hughton.

Quiz: Are each of these 18 celebrities a Nottingham Forest supporter or not?

1 of 18 Sue Perkins Yes No

The exuberance of youth could work in Forest’s favour, taking every game in their stride rather than worrying about the implications on the league table as they look to gain experience at second tier level.

Lowe knows what it takes to climb the table having been heavily involved in Derby County’s play-off push in 2019/20, now playing for the Rams’ rivals, he holds a key role down the left flank.

The Verdict

On paper, when you look at the players in Forest’s ranks their league position is extremely hard to fathom.

Lowe is hinting towards that by touching on the ability and talent that he sees on the training ground on a daily basis.

All things point towards the manager, Forest were in a precarious position when Hughton steadied the ship last term, however they have began in even worse form this time around and the manager does not have the credit in the bank that Sabri Lamouchi had after an impressive 2019/20 campaign.

It is tough to rely on younger players to perform at the crucial moments, but that is all Forest supporters have to cling to and that says it all in terms of the extent of their early season troubles