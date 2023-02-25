Friday’s injury news reinforces why Blackburn Rovers player should take relaxed stance on his future: Opinion

Blackburn Rovers centre-back Daniel Ayala looks set to be out of action for around eight weeks, according to manager Jon Dahl Tomasson who revealed this information in a pre-match press conference.

With this, Hayden Carter could be in line to start alongside Dominic Hyam against Queens Park Rangers this afternoon, something that will come as a big boost for the 23-year-old considering he was plying his trade in League One for some of last season.

Another player who looks set to be pushed up the pecking order temporarily following this injury setback is Ashley Phillips, who hasn’t been one of the first names on the teamsheet this season but has been involved with the squad on several occasions.

Think you’re a hardcore Blackburn Rovers fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 When did Blackburn move into Ewood Park? 1881 1890 1885 1892

His presence came in handy when Rovers struggled to replace the likes of Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke during the summer window, before Hyam and Clinton Mola came in.

Mola hasn’t featured much since his loan switch, making just six competitive appearances for Tomasson’s men this season.

With this in mind, it would be difficult to see Rovers make his loan deal permanent at the end of the campaign and even if they do, he can be utilised in other positions which could be a boost for Phillips in his quest to win more playing time.

At 17, the latter doesn’t need to worry too much about starting every week at this point, but he will be keen to secure as many minutes under his belt as possible over the next few seasons to give him the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

The summer could be an eventful one for him though, with the player attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

If he can impress between now and the end of this term, the Premier League trio and others may reignite their interest in the teenager and even if they don’t make an approach for him, another move could be on the horizon.

Already showing that he can contribute at a first-team level, Blackburn may be open to loaning him out to a side lower down the English football pyramid, with West Bromwich Albion’s Caleb Taylor certainly benefitting from a temporary stay in the third tier this season.

But there could be plenty of football on offer for him at Ewood Park not just in the next couple of months – but also next season and beyond with Ayala not certain to win a new deal.

The ex-Middlesbrough man’s contract expires at the end of the season and with Blackburn keen to utilise their young players, Blackburn could be the ideal place for Phillips to be next term.

This is why he shouldn’t be itching for a move away just yet. The 17-year-old needs to wait until the end of the season, see how much game time he will win during the 2023/24 campaign and then decide what to do next.

He doesn’t need to make any big decisions now.