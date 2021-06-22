Fresh worry for Nottingham Forest and Stoke City as Premier League side’s transfer intention becomes clearer

Nottingham Forest and Stoke City could yet be raided by Burnley this summer despite the fact that the Lancashire outfit are closing in on the signing of Nathan Collins from the latter.

Football League World exclusively revealed this morning that Stoke had agreed a £12m deal with Burnley for Collins, with Sean Dyche finally getting his hands on the 20-year-old after a long-term pursuit.

Collins has featured at both right-back and centre-back for Michael O’Neill at Stoke over the last 12 months, but could be just one part of the jigsaw for Burnley this summer.

As per The Athletic, Dyche is looking to add two centre-backs to his squad this summer, with the Stoke man just the first addition.

Burnley have a long-term admiration in Joe Worrall at Nottingham Forest, with the 24-year-old establishing himself strongly in the Championship over the last two seasons, thriving under Sabri Lamouchi and Chris Hughton.

However, there’s also another Stoke defender on Burnley’s radar in the form of Harry Souttar.

The Australian international made 38 appearances last season for Stoke, impressing under O’Neill as the Potters finished the Championship season in 14th.

At 22, he’s another young centre-back option for Burnley to consider as they look to evolve their squad. James Tarkowski is set to depart in the next 12 months, whilst Ben Gibson has also moved on.

The Athletic’s report states that an enquiry is already in for Souttar.

The Verdict

When you look at Burnley’s squad, it is easy to see why Dyche wants this calibre of centre-back this summer.

At 20, there’s a lot of potential in Collins, who looks to be the first signing. Then, in Worrall or Souttar, you’ve got another youngster that’s maybe a little bit more ready to step up into the first team upon arrival.

Both have been impressive in the Championship over the last couple of seasons, despite the fact that neither have been playing for sides playing at the sharp end of the division.

With Collins sounding a formality, then this pair also still on the radar, Burnley are looking after themselves in the mid-term and the long-term.

Thoughts? Let us know!