Wigan Athletic's continuous drama in terms of their ownership is set to continue as we head into the League One season.

The Latics were given a six-point deduction in their Sky Bet Championship season last time out, which did not matter in terms of their relegation, but would've had them finish 22nd as opposed to rock bottom.

Instead, they finished below Reading and Blackpool, and their problems haven't stopped there. A four-point deduction for next season was issued on May 19 after continuous late payments in the Championship season, whilst another four-point deduction was applied just a week later after owners missed a deadline to deposit an amount which equalled 125 per cent of their monthly bill.

Fans of the Greater Manchester club will be hoping that their problems will be resolved sooner rather than later, even if that is through blind faith. But an update by Alan Myers has given them a glimmer of brightness after three other groups declared their interest in stopping the rot.

What is Wigan Athletic's current situation?

After their eight-point deduction which will see them fail to get off the bottom of the table for at least three games next season, Wigan stated in a club statement that a deal had been made to sell the club on Friday.

The statement read: “A deal has been agreed in principle for the sale of Wigan Athletic Football Club to a prospective new buyer - subject to EFL approval. The prospective new owners have committed to resolving all outstanding liabilities at the earliest opportunity. Further updates on this process will follow in due course.”

Wigan Athletic already face struggles ahead of their League One campaign

Directors Tom Markham and Oliver Gottmann resigned with the club in disarray, having been 'promised' by the owners that a June 2nd payment hadn't materialised - leaving only Talal Al Hammad at the helm.

Alan Myers posted on Wednesday afternoon that three groups had declared an interest in buying Wigan - with the parties ranging from national bids and bids from abroad.

That is despite the club's previous statement announcing that a deal had been agreed in principle with one group on Friday.

Should other parties come through with a more preferable bid to owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, that situation may change, and a new deal may be administered which favours both the current board and the club itself.

How does this affect Wigan Athletic's preparations for next season?

Regardless of their current situation with the points deductions, Wigan must prepare for their next campaign. Latics boss Shaun Maloney has been patient, especially with a squad of nine players leaving the club at the end of the month.

That leaves the Scot with just 15 first-team players - not ideal for a season where they are already given a setback in terms of their points haul. Signings will need to be made if they are to even think about mounting what already seems like an unrealistic play-off push.