West Ham United boss David Moyes recently took it upon himself to personally scout Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the West Ham boss went to watch Gyokeres on a solo mission last week.

Moyes is said to be watching Gyokeres closely ahead of the summer, with West Ham potentially needing to sign a forward or two during the next transfer window.

Nixon claims that Michail Antonio could be off, with Everton a potential suitor.

Meanwhile, he claims Moyes could freshen up the frontline at the London Stadium with Gianluca Scamacca yet to really settle.

Previous interest in Gyokeres

Of course, this is not the first time that West Ham have been name-dropped as a potential suitor for the in-form Swedish striker.

Back in November, FLW exclusively revealed that West Ham were one of several Premier League sides considering a move for the Swede in January.

Then, back in January, as per ExWHUemployee (via West Ham Zone), West Ham scouts were said to be present at the Sky Blues clash versus Bristol City on New Year's Day.

The Hammers are not the only side to show an interest, though.

A multitude of Premier League sides have been linked, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton, Southampton and Burnley having all been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old at one stage or another in the very recent past.

Gyokeres' 2022/23 campaign

That interest, of course, comes to some fine displays on the pitch by the Swedish international.

Gyokeres has been on fire for the Sky Blues as they chase down a Championship play-off place.

Indeed, he has netted 18 times already this campaign, as well as turning provider on eight occasions to notch eight assists, too.

Having already passed his tally of 17 goals from last season, with eight games to go, you'd certainly back Gyokeres to break the 20 goal barrier.

The Verdict

David Moyes personally going to watch Viktor Gyokeres is a clear sign that West Ham's interest in Viktor Gyokeres is serious.

Indeed, the Hammers, if they stay up, would be a great step up for the forward.

With contract negotiations at Coventry reportedly underway, with so much Premier League interest, it would be a surprise to see him ink fresh terms at the CBS Arena.

Indeed, surely the only way the Sky Blues keep hold of their star man this summer is if they go on to reach the play-offs, and get promoted to the Premier League via them.