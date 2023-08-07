Southampton's return to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League got off to the perfect start on Friday night when they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough.

But it remains to be seen as to how many players that featured against the Owls will still be at St Mary's Stadium come September 1 when the transfer window slams shut.

It was a star-studded line-up for the Saints in Russell Martin's first competitive match in charge as head coach, with the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters, James Ward-Prowse, Carlos Alcaraz and Che Adams all taking to the pitch.

And in the situation of Southampton skipper Ward-Prowse, it is somewhat of a surprise that he hasn't departed yet considering multiple Premier League clubs were supposedly tracking him earlier in the summer.

He was at the heart of their midfield though and supplied the assist late on in the match for Adams to put the ball into the back of the net for Southampton's winner against Wednesday, leading by example on the opening night of the 2023-24 campaign.

There is intense speculation though regarding Ward-Prowse's future at the south coast club, with potentially another twist in the tale.

What is the latest on West Ham's interest in James Ward-Prowse?

With Declan Rice sold to Arsenal a number of weeks ago, West Ham United are looking into multiple midfielder acquisitions and Ward-Prowse ranks high on their list.

Early last week though, it was reported by Sky Sports that after a £20 million offer earlier on in the window was turned down, the Hammers had moved on to other targets instead.

However, a 'take it or leave it' bid of £30 million was made last week, per Sky Sports, but that was turned down as well with the Saints said to be looking more towards the £40 million mark.

In Sky's latest update though, via their Transfer Centre (August 7, 12:53pm), it is claimed that West Ham have not given up on their pursuit of the 11-cap international, but there would need to be a compromise as Southampton's actual valuation is around £35 million and David Moyes' side seemingly do not intend to bid any higher.

There was another twist this past weekend as the Daily Star claimed that Tottenham were set to enter the race for the 28-year-old, but that has so far not materialised.

What has Russell Martin said on James Ward-Prowse's future?

Saints head coach Martin has provided a realistic assessment on both Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia's situations, admitting that they may not be Southampton players by the end of the transfer window.

"I don't know if anything will change between now and then," Martin said.

"Do I think they will be Southampton players by the end of the window? I have not got a clue.

"What I hope and what I think are probably very different.

"If they are both not here at some point, or one of them isn't, it will be because the club and player have both had something that is beneficial for everyone.

"I think that's why it has dragged on so long, so far and I think it might continue to drag on.

"But both of them, while they have been here, have been great. They are at very different stages of their career."