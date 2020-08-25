Fresh West Ham name emerges in QPR transfer report

Queens Park Rangers’ interest in West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen has been revealed.

The link between the R’s and Cullen comes in another transfer report focusing on Ebere Eze, who is known to be on the West Ham radar this summer.

West London Sport claim that initially Jordan Hugill could have been involved in an exchange for Eze, but he’s since moved out of West Ham and linked up with Norwich City.

Interestingly, the same report notes that Cullen is a player that the R’s were also interested in.

The 24-year-old is a West Ham player, but he’s managed only nine appearances across all competitions for the Hammers and the bulk of his opportunities have come out on loan.

Cullen has been with Bradford City and then Bolton Wanderers, before spending the last two seasons on loan with Charlton Athletic.

The midfielder made 32 appearances during the 2018/19 campaign, including the League One play-off final as Lee Bowyer’s side beat Sunderland to win promotion in May 2019.

Last year in the Championship another 34 appearances followed, but Cullen was unable to inspire Charlton to avoid the drop.

The Verdict

Cullen is a good little player and it’s maybe the right time for him to settle somewhere after so many loan spells away from West Ham.

Whether it’s going to be QPR that go in for the 24-year-old remains to be seen, but if West Ham come in hard for Eze, we might see a deal negotiated.

The summer is still young and the transfer window will be open throughout September, so there’s still a good chance this deal could be negotiated.

Thoughts? Let us know!